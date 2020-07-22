The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Now Covered by Stephens

Investment analysts at Stephens started coverage on shares of The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PNTG. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of The Pennant Group in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of The Pennant Group in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNTG opened at $22.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.19. The firm has a market cap of $637.33 million and a PE ratio of 43.27. The Pennant Group has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $35.99.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $91.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Pennant Group will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc offers home health, hospice, and senior living services across Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

