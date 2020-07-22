Texas Instruments Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 30,177 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 953% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,867 put options.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Loop Capital downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $135.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $124.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $137.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.61.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $991,270.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,258 shares in the company, valued at $3,266,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

