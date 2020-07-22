Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) PT Raised to $127.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential downside of 6.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TXN. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up from $138.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $135.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $137.65. The company has a market cap of $124.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.61.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $368,090.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 115.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,559,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,154,430,000 after purchasing an additional 11,560,600 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $1,343,608,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 30.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,416,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,440,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357,505 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 46.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,091,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $708,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,670,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,368,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,923 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

