Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Given New $163.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $136.00 to $163.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.13.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments stock opened at $135.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.61. The stock has a market cap of $124.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.13. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $137.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $991,270.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,266,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 69,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 14,573 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 77,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.