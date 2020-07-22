Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) PT Raised to C$15.50 at Eight Capital

Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Eight Capital from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.54% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Teranga Gold from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.25 price target on shares of Teranga Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$18.00 target price on shares of Teranga Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Teranga Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.96.

Shares of TGZ opened at C$14.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -109.69. Teranga Gold has a 1-year low of C$3.86 and a 1-year high of C$14.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.10, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$180.04 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teranga Gold will post 0.9012613 earnings per share for the current year.

Teranga Gold Company Profile

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. Its projects comprising Sabodala gold mine located in the Republic of Senegal and Wahgnion gold project located in Burkina Faso, as well as 100% owned Golden Hill project, which include 3 exploration permits covering an area of approximately 468 square kilometers located in southwestern Burkina Faso on the Houndé belt.

