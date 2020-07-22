Teradyne Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TER)

Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 6,156 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 732% compared to the typical daily volume of 740 put options.

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 30,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $1,877,765.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,759,910.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $1,577,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,431.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Teradyne by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Teradyne by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,011,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,967,000 after purchasing an additional 67,475 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Teradyne by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth $12,983,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Teradyne by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE TER opened at $89.72 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $42.87 and a fifty-two week high of $90.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TER. UBS Group downgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Teradyne from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Teradyne from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on Teradyne from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.20.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Read More: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.