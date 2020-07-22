Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.71) target price on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday.

Ten Entertainment Group stock opened at GBX 147 ($1.81) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 164.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 211.83. Ten Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of GBX 110 ($1.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 339 ($4.17). The firm has a market capitalization of $100.33 million and a P/E ratio of 10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.98, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

In related news, insider Graham Blackwell sold 22,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 161 ($1.98), for a total transaction of £36,118.74 ($44,448.36).

About Ten Entertainment Group

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 42 bowling sites with approximately 1,000 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, and restaurant and bar services.

