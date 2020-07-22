Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TEG. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.71) price target on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research report on Friday, June 26th.

Shares of LON TEG opened at GBX 153.50 ($1.89) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $104.76 million and a PE ratio of 11.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 164.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 211.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.98, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.42. Ten Entertainment Group has a one year low of GBX 110 ($1.35) and a one year high of GBX 339 ($4.17).

In other news, insider Graham Blackwell sold 22,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 161 ($1.98), for a total transaction of £36,118.74 ($44,448.36).

Ten Entertainment Group Company Profile

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 42 bowling sites with approximately 1,000 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, and restaurant and bar services.

