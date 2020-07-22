Temenos (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

TLPFY has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Temenos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

TLPFY stock opened at $138.00 on Monday. Temenos has a 1-year low of $83.16 and a 1-year high of $139.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.26.

