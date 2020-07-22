Telsey Advisory Group Increases Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target to $105.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on BBY. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Guggenheim raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Nomura Instinet cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.45.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $90.28 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.48. Best Buy has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $91.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.26. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 45.89%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 6,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.64, for a total transaction of $519,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,218 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $94,285.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,811.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,072,697 shares of company stock valued at $89,578,402. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 877 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in Best Buy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 4,495 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Best Buy by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,262 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 14.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

