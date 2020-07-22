Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telefonica from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 17th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Telefonica from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Telefonica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Telefonica from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Telefonica from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of Telefonica stock opened at $4.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.39. Telefonica has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $8.18. The firm has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.83.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Telefonica had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Telefonica will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEF. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Telefonica by 2.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 12,853 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Telefonica by 308.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,315,000 after buying an additional 570,383 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Telefonica by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 22,024 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Telefonica by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 235,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 80,407 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Telefonica by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the period. 0.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telefonica Company Profile

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

