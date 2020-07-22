Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) Stock Price Up 5.5% on Analyst Upgrade

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC)’s stock price rose 5.5% during trading on Monday after BidaskClub upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as high as $10.99 and last traded at $11.49, approximately 1,897,854 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 12,700,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.89.

ERIC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERIC. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 129.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 83.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. 8.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.58.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $49.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.03 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

