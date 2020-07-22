Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

ERIC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a report on Monday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $11.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.22, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $11.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.58.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $49.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.03 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 129.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 83.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.