Ted Baker’s (TED) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ted Baker (LON:TED) in a report published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TED. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Ted Baker from GBX 300 ($3.69) to GBX 140 ($1.72) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Ted Baker from GBX 146.57 ($1.80) to GBX 130 ($1.60) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Ted Baker in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ted Baker has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 524.17 ($6.45).

LON TED opened at GBX 80.80 ($0.99) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 98.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 196.29. Ted Baker has a 12 month low of GBX 0.81 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,118 ($13.76). The firm has a market capitalization of $149.08 million and a PE ratio of -0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.41.

In other Ted Baker news, insider Rachel Osborne purchased 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of £24,999.75 ($30,765.14).

Ted Baker Company Profile

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker name. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers a range of collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, crockery, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

