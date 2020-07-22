Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Raised to C$20.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$16.00 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.72% from the stock’s current price.

TECK.B has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$16.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Clarkson Capital boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Teck Resources from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Teck Resources from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Teck Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.03.

Shares of TSE TECK.B opened at C$15.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.45. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion and a PE ratio of -5.48. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of C$8.15 and a 12-month high of C$30.41.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

