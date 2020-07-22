TD Ameritrade Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:AMTD)

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 1,573 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 842% compared to the typical volume of 167 put options.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMTD. Compass Point lowered shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of TD Ameritrade from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

In other TD Ameritrade news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,510,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 9,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $426,052.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,113 shares in the company, valued at $4,140,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in TD Ameritrade during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 239.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 157,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 110,900 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 101.3% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,544,000 after purchasing an additional 22,750 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in TD Ameritrade in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTD opened at $38.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.36. TD Ameritrade has a 12 month low of $27.70 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.21.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.24. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 33.18% and a return on equity of 23.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TD Ameritrade will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

