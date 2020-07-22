Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $30.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.71.

TMHC stock opened at $24.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 8.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.69. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $28.47.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business’s revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 92.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,492,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,415,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381,898 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 65.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,118,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,886 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 41.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,364,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,005,000 after acquiring an additional 992,497 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,076,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,392,000 after acquiring an additional 582,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 18.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,892,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,820,000 after acquiring an additional 292,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

