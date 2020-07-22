Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at B. Riley

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.71.
Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $24.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 8.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $28.47.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2,045.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.
