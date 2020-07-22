Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at B. Riley

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.71.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $24.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 8.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $28.47.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2,045.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

