Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Given “Hold” Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) in a research note released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Tapestry from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Tapestry from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Tapestry from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC upgraded Tapestry from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.20.

Get Tapestry alerts:

NYSE:TPR opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $31.05.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). Tapestry had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.48 per share, with a total value of $102,808.00. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Tapestry by 230.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 109,837 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tapestry by 14.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $15,257,000 after purchasing an additional 59,282 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at $5,205,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Tapestry by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 290,563 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.