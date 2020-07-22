TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Sets New 1-Year High at $76.83

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $76.83 and last traded at $76.73, with a volume of 109707 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.76.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TAL shares. CLSA cut TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America started coverage on TAL Education Group in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on TAL Education Group from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on TAL Education Group from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut TAL Education Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. TAL Education Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.99.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.14). TAL Education Group had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $857.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TAL. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in TAL Education Group by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TAL Education Group by 147.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in TAL Education Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in TAL Education Group by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 59.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TAL Education Group Company Profile (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

