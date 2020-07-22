Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.78

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.78 and last traded at $12.63, with a volume of 3555 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.99.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYRS. Oppenheimer began coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Syros Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.29.

The stock has a market cap of $526.81 million, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.28.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 84.15% and a negative net margin of 1,950.42%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju sold 50,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $566,087.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Alles purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.86 per share, for a total transaction of $88,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,648 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,193 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 63.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 8,752 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $534,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 22,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 512,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 185,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

