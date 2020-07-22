Syncona (LON:SYNC) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Syncona (LON:SYNC)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of Syncona stock opened at GBX 251.50 ($3.10) on Monday. Syncona has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.39 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 270 ($3.32). The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 238.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 222.42.

About Syncona

Syncona Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in hedge, equity and long-term alternative investment funds across multiple asset classes. It manages private equity, debt, fixed income and alternative investments. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

