Syncona (LON:SYNC) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Syncona (LON:SYNC)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of Syncona stock opened at GBX 251.50 ($3.10) on Monday. Syncona has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.39 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 270 ($3.32). The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 238.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 222.42.
About Syncona
Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA
Receive News & Ratings for Syncona Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syncona and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.