Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $950.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 15.58%. Synchrony Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS.

NYSE SYF opened at $22.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $38.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.13 and a 200-day moving average of $24.28. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.67.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

SYF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.03.

In other Synchrony Financial news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $163,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,283,167.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Laurel Richie acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $25,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,158.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

See Also: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.