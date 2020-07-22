Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Upgraded at Barclays

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BIOVF. ValuEngine cut shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS BIOVF opened at $23.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.65. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 12 month low of $14.64 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.68.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $480.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.63 million. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 22.90%. As a group, analysts expect that Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases. The company offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet for chemotherapy induced thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

