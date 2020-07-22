SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA is a hygiene and forest company. Its business segments consist of Personal Care, Tissue business and Forest Products business. It provides incontinence care, baby diapers, feminine care, publication papers, pulp, solid-wood products, toilet paper, kitchen rolls, facial tissue, handkerchiefs and napkins. Its main brands include Tena, Pequenin, Libresse, Nosotras, Nana, Velvet, Edet, Regio, Tork, Zewa, Tempo, Libero, Drypers and Saba, among others. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Get SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SVCBY. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Danske downgraded shares of SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.

SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR stock opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.56. SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $12.67.

SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $496.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.84 million. SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 77.94%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR Company Profile

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and paper products worldwide. The company offers wood products to the home improvement and building materials sectors, including machined softwood, carcassing, MDF, decking, and sheet materials for builders' merchants and DIY retailers; and various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry.

Further Reading: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (SVCBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.