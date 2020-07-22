Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) Trading 6.2% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) traded up 6.2% during trading on Monday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $16.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Sutter Rock Capital traded as high as $14.91 and last traded at $14.31, 1,716,511 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 625% from the average session volume of 236,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.48.

SSSS has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised Sutter Rock Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet cut Sutter Rock Capital from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Sutter Rock Capital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Get Sutter Rock Capital alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Robert S. Birch acquired 85,000 shares of Sutter Rock Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $553,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,696,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,552,105.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert S. Birch acquired 6,669 shares of Sutter Rock Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,021.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,866,176 shares in the company, valued at $25,795,584. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 300,169 shares of company stock worth $2,115,086. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Sutter Rock Capital by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Sutter Rock Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. increased its stake in Sutter Rock Capital by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 46,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Sutter Rock Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sutter Rock Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. 18.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $282.77 million and a P/E ratio of -13.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.86.

Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter. Sutter Rock Capital had a negative net margin of 1,111.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sutter Rock Capital Corp. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sutter Rock Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSSS)

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Sutter Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutter Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.