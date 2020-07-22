Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) PT Raised to $16.00 at BTIG Research

Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) had its target price raised by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Sutter Rock Capital from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub raised Sutter Rock Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Sutter Rock Capital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

Get Sutter Rock Capital alerts:

SSSS opened at $13.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $282.77 million and a P/E ratio of -13.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.96 and its 200-day moving average is $6.86. Sutter Rock Capital has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $14.91.

Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter. Sutter Rock Capital had a negative net margin of 1,111.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sutter Rock Capital will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Robert S. Birch purchased 6,669 shares of Sutter Rock Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,021.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,866,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,795,584. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Robert S. Birch purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.21 per share, with a total value of $31,050.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,491,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,470,202.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 300,169 shares of company stock worth $2,115,086. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSSS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Sutter Rock Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sutter Rock Capital by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 414,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 73,700 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sutter Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $400,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sutter Rock Capital during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sutter Rock Capital during the first quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

About Sutter Rock Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sutter Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutter Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.