SunTrust Banks Weighs in on RBC Bearings Incorporated’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROLL)

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of RBC Bearings in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the industrial products company will earn $3.40 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.54. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Sell” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33. The business had revenue of $185.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.72 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 17.33%. RBC Bearings’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Alembic Global Advisors raised RBC Bearings from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised RBC Bearings from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

ROLL stock opened at $129.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.27. RBC Bearings has a 52 week low of $77.63 and a 52 week high of $185.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.47.

In other news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 2,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $360,400.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amir Faghri sold 945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.74, for a total value of $128,274.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,992 shares of company stock valued at $2,931,275 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 5.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,869,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,846,000 after buying an additional 102,170 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 3.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,028,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,050,000 after acquiring an additional 37,008 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 35.6% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 513,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,902,000 after acquiring an additional 134,685 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 5.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,034,000 after acquiring an additional 17,660 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

