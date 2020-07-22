SunTrust Banks Weighs in on ManpowerGroup Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MAN)

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for ManpowerGroup in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks analyst T. Sommer now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.64. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MAN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CL King decreased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $107.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ManpowerGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.67.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $72.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. ManpowerGroup has a 52-week low of $49.57 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 2.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 220.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 130.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

