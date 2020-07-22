SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Endurance International Group Holdings Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:EIGI)

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Endurance International Group in a report released on Wednesday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Khan now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.02). SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Endurance International Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $272.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.12 million. Endurance International Group had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 1.00%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Endurance International Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered Endurance International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Endurance International Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.17.

EIGI opened at $6.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.57. Endurance International Group has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.79 million, a PE ratio of -78.12 and a beta of 2.09.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIGI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,957,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group during the first quarter worth about $965,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group during the first quarter worth about $593,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Endurance International Group by 237.9% during the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 355,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Endurance International Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,474,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,328,000 after acquiring an additional 203,100 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Marc Montagner sold 32,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $87,413.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO John Orlando sold 18,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $50,823.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,813 shares of company stock worth $174,964 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

About Endurance International Group

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

