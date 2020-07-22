SunTrust Banks Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst B. Jonas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.80. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $34.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 9.92 and a current ratio of 9.92. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.06 and a 200-day moving average of $36.10.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.40). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 105,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 62,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

