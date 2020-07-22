SunTrust Banks Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Netflix in a research note issued on Friday, July 17th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Thornton now expects that the Internet television network will earn $2.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.95. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $530.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Netflix’s FY2020 earnings at $6.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.90 EPS.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NFLX. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $478.74.

Netflix stock opened at $490.10 on Monday. Netflix has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $575.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $464.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $400.16. The company has a market cap of $215.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.65, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.12.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,789 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.64, for a total transaction of $1,586,226.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 53,193 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.23, for a total transaction of $23,895,891.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,895,891.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,681 shares of company stock worth $69,616,601. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 184 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.3% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.2% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 57.1% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.