SunTrust Banks Lowers Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Price Target to $13.00

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) had its price objective lowered by SunTrust Banks from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AKR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acadia Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.17.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AKR opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $29.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.09.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.29). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $71.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AKR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 19.4% in the first quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 28.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1,211.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Further Reading: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.