SunTrust Banks Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for TransDigm Group in a report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.08. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for TransDigm Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $1.30. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised TransDigm Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $450.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on TransDigm Group from $439.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $476.00.

NYSE TDG opened at $440.88 on Monday. TransDigm Group has a 52 week low of $200.06 and a 52 week high of $673.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $445.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $461.26. The firm has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.47.

In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.13, for a total value of $9,302,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sean P. Hennessy bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $352.61 per share, for a total transaction of $705,220.00. Over the last three months, insiders bought 127,823 shares of company stock worth $44,590,021 and sold 46,048 shares worth $20,632,706. 8.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its position in TransDigm Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,556,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,779,067,000 after purchasing an additional 303,422 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,390,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,085,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,441 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,834,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,587,544,000 after buying an additional 203,021 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 274.7% in the first quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 2,260,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $723,854,000 after buying an additional 1,657,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,252,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $721,148,000 after acquiring an additional 57,918 shares during the period. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

