SunTrust Banks Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Benjamin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.42. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Penske Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

Shares of PAG opened at $46.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.66. Penske Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $53.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.61.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 1.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 41.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 42.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.