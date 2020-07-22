Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Receives Buy Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) in a research report report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RUN. BidaskClub raised shares of Sunrun from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sunrun from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunrun from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $19.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.56.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $38.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Sunrun has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $39.83. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 433.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.14.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.27). Sunrun had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $210.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sunrun will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 5,008 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $73,066.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,005.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 6,244 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $82,795.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 91,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,799.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 736,738 shares of company stock valued at $17,694,747. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 92.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,183,388 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $163,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753,145 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,328,137 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,614,000 after buying an additional 16,658 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Sunrun by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,148,408 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,799,000 after buying an additional 910,905 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Sunrun by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,314,053 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,372,000 after buying an additional 10,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 239.3% during the 1st quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 2,078,218 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,718 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

