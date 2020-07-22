SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Stock Price Up 7.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)’s stock price traded up 7.7% during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $4.80 to $5.10. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. SunPower traded as high as $10.66 and last traded at $10.35, 5,556,595 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 36% from the average session volume of 4,089,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.61.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SPWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SunPower from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SunPower in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub raised SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.68.

In other news, Director S.A. Total acquired 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.11 per share, for a total transaction of $27,729.00. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in SunPower by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in SunPower by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 11,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SunPower by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average of $7.64.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $449.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

About SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR)

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

