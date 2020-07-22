Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) Shares Gap Up to $0.29

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.31, but opened at $0.29. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 203,565 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.50.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 16,913 shares in the last quarter. Burrage Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% during the first quarter. Burrage Capital Management LLC now owns 682,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 134,358 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 96.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 1,127,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corriente Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,254,000. 60.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. Its lead program is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in B-cell malignancies.

