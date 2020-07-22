Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Shares Gap Up to $2.55

Shares of Summit Wireless Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WISA) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.77, but opened at $2.55. Summit Wireless Technologies shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 26,076 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Summit Wireless Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.57. The company has a market cap of $17.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of -1.17.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by ($0.19). Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative net margin of 754.90% and a negative return on equity of 1,130.69%. The company had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Summit Wireless Technologies stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in Summit Wireless Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WISA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned about 9.72% of Summit Wireless Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA)

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc develops wireless audio integrated circuits for home entertainment and professional audio markets in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers TX modules for TVs, AV receivers, media hubs, and small dongles that connect through USB or HDMI ports; and speaker systems.

