SUMCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry. It offers monocrystalline ingots, polished wafers, annealed wafers, epitaxial wafers, junction isolated wafers, silicon-on-insulator wafers, and reclaimed polished wafers. The company operates primarily in Japan, North America, Asia and Europe. Sumco Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set a conviction-buy rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.00.

OTCMKTS SUOPY opened at $29.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.20. SUMCO CORP/ADR has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.78.

SUMCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. SUMCO CORP/ADR had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $663.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.45 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that SUMCO CORP/ADR will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

