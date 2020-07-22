Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,573 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northside Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the first quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 17,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in AT&T by 2.3% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 0.3% in the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 0.4% in the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 82,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 29,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on AT&T from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

AT&T stock opened at $30.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $217.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.94.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.