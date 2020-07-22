Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 488 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,626,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,739 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,917,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noked Israel Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $149.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $394.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.54%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.38.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

