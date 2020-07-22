Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 1,349 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,104% compared to the average daily volume of 112 call options.

NYSE WAB opened at $60.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.50. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52 week low of $35.07 and a 52 week high of $81.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.51.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.01). Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

In related news, Director William E. Kassling bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.17 per share, for a total transaction of $511,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 69,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,084.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAB. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 9.3% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 44.7% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 19,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

