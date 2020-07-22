Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Teradyne (NYSE:TER)

Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 6,156 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 732% compared to the typical volume of 740 put options.

TER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Teradyne from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Teradyne from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Craig Hallum lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities lowered Teradyne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.20.

Get Teradyne alerts:

TER stock opened at $89.72 on Wednesday. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $42.87 and a fifty-two week high of $90.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.31. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $1,577,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,431.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 30,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $1,877,765.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,759,910.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,644,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,618,000. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,500,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 226,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after acquiring an additional 15,724 shares during the period.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.