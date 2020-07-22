Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Crown (NYSE:CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 1,393 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 793% compared to the average daily volume of 156 put options.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Crown in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Crown by 125.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Crown in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crown by 50.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Crown from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Crown from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Crown from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.17.

Crown stock opened at $70.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.31. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $42.97 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.25.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Crown had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 33.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Crown will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.