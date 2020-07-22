Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP)

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 30,546 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,992% compared to the average volume of 988 put options.

Shares of BGCP stock opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. BGC Partners has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 285.29 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.74.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $603.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.75 million. Equities analysts anticipate that BGC Partners will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BGCP. Zacks Investment Research cut BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James cut BGC Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub cut BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGCP. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,086,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 5,681 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 295,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 111,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. 50.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

