Stifel Nicolaus Raises Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target to $17.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HAL. UBS Group cut shares of Halliburton from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Halliburton from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Halliburton from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Halliburton from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.42.

Shares of HAL opened at $14.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 157.75 and a beta of 2.55. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $25.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average of $14.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 21.35% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

In other news, Director Murry Gerber bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $3,038,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 574,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,989,949.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 47.8% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 46,668,019 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $319,676,000 after buying an additional 15,101,089 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $190,914,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,567,949 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $318,990,000 after buying an additional 3,690,616 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 14.7% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,497,387 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $106,157,000 after buying an additional 1,983,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 37,836,531 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $925,859,000 after buying an additional 1,618,597 shares in the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

