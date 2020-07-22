Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF)

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Monday, May 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KYYWF opened at $23.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.03. Keywords Studios has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $23.75.

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. It offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

