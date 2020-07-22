Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SHOO. BTIG Research started coverage on Steven Madden in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Steven Madden from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Steven Madden from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Steven Madden from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Steven Madden currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

SHOO stock opened at $22.34 on Wednesday. Steven Madden has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $44.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.60.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The textile maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Steven Madden had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $359.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Steven Madden’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHOO. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Steven Madden by 79.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 14,419 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the second quarter worth about $33,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,559,487 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,457,000 after buying an additional 154,332 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 24.3% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 39,237 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 7,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.