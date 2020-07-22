Steve Saviuk Buys 60,000 Shares of Manitex Capital Inc. (CVE:MNX) Stock

Manitex Capital Inc. (CVE:MNX) Director Steve Saviuk purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,108,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$664,800.

The stock has a market cap of $3.14 million and a P/E ratio of 0.77. Manitex Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.15 and a 1-year high of C$0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 4.67.

Manitex Capital Company Profile

Manitex Capital Inc, through its subsidiary, Valeo Pharma Inc, acquires and markets specialty pharmaceutical products, and distributes third-party pharmaceutical products primarily in Canada. It operates through two segments, Investments and Pharmaceutical. The company sells its products through wholesalers and retail pharmacy chains, as well as through hospitals and other groups.

