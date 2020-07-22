Steve Saviuk Buys 60,000 Shares of Manitex Capital Inc. (CVE:MNX) Stock

Manitex Capital Inc. (CVE:MNX) Director Steve Saviuk purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,108,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$664,800.
The stock has a market cap of $3.14 million and a P/E ratio of 0.77. Manitex Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.15 and a 1-year high of C$0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 4.67.
Manitex Capital Company Profile
